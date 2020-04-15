I-270 exit in north St. Louis County to close Monday as major design-build project begins

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Crews will close the eastbound Interstate 270 ramp to Washington Street and Elizabeth Avenue beginning Monday as part of the first construction phase of the I-270 North Design-Build project.

The Missouri Department of Transportation, in a release Wednesday, said the exit will remain closed until mid-2021.

The $278 million project, which runs through 2023, will improve an 8-mile stretch of the interstate between North Lindbergh Boulevard in Hazelwood and Highway 367 in Bellefontaine Neighbors.

