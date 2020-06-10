I-270 in north St. Louis County will be closed this weekend

ST. LOUIS — Drivers who take Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County should brace for long delays this weekend.

Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, June 12, all lanes of eastbound and westbound I-270 will be closed near Old Halls Ferry Road to allow crews to remove the Old Halls Ferry Bridge.

Traffic will be directed through the entrance and exit ramps near Old Halls Ferry Road; however, drivers can expect long backups through the detour. All eastbound and westbound lanes of I-270 will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, June 15.

In addition, Old Halls Ferry Road will be closed in both directions at I-270, starting at 8 p.m. Friday. It is expected to reopen in late September.

Further south, crews will close the two left lanes on southbound I-270 near Route 370, and the ramp from Missouri Bottom Road to southbound I-270 starting Friday June 12 at 8 p.m. for bridge painting. The lanes and the ramp are set to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, June 15.

In the same area, crews will close the ramp from westbound Route 370 to northbound I-270 from 10 p.m. Sunday, June 14 until 10 p.m. Wednesday, June 16 for bridge painting.

All work is weather permitting and detours will be marked.