SUNSET HILLS — The ramp from northbound Interstate 270 to westbound Interstate 44 will shut down at 9 p.m. Friday for the weekend to accommodate maintenance work.
The closure is expected to be over by 5 a.m. Monday, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.
MoDOT said crews will recoat bridge girders and do some work on guardrails.
Mark Schlinkmann
