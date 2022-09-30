I-44 at Big Bend Road to close at midnight Friday for up to 6 hours

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Both directions of Interstate 44 at Big Bend Road will shut down at midnight Friday for up to six hours to allow work crews to remove an overhang involved in building the new Big Bend bridge over the highway.

Two I-44 lanes in each direction will shut down at 9 p.m., followed by a third on both side at midnight. All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. Saturday, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

Also closing at midnight for up to six hours will be Big Bend over I-44; the stretch straddles Kirkwood and Crestwood.

Another I-44 closure

A few miles to the southwest in Sunset Hills, all I-44 lanes from Interstate 270 to the Meramec River will close from 5 to 6:30 a.m. Sunday to allow removal of overhead cable.

Also to be shut down are ramps between I-270 and westbound I-44 and between eastbound I-44 and I-270.