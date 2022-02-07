I-44 between Eads, Musial bridges to shut down this weekend for demolition work

ST. LOUIS — Interstate 44 will be shut down in both directions this weekend from near the Eads Bridge to the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge to allow for demolition work in the area.

The closure of the highway segment will begin about 7:30 p.m. Friday. Crews also will close nearby ramps, starting about 6 p.m.

Included are the ramps from the Martin Luther King Bridge and Biddle Street heading north on eastbound I-44 and the ramps from 11th Street heading south to the highway’s westbound lanes. The ramp to North Broadway will stay open only for traffic going to America’s Center.

The highway segment and ramps will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said the closures are needed to allow the removal of the Broadway bridge over I-44 and the ramp from the highway’s express lanes to Broadway.

During the weekend shutdown, northbound drivers on I-44 will be detoured to exit to Lumière Place Boulevard and to follow that street to North Broadway and North Market Street to enter Interstate 70.

Southbound drivers on I-44 will be detoured to exit at North Tucker Boulevard and to follow North Tucker and Lafayette Avenue to I-44 or Interstate 55. For southbound motorists heading to America’s Center, one I-44 lane will be open as far as North Broadway.

