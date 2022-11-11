 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
I-44 between Elm and Murdoch to close for short periods early Sunday

Road closed sign on Missouri road

A detour for a closed road in Jefferson City. AP photo. 

 David A. Lieb

WEBSTER GROVES  — Both sides of Interstate 44 between Elm and Murdoch avenues will shut down for short periods early Sunday morning to accommodate installation of new power lines over the highway.

The closures will occur between midnight Saturday and 5 a.m., the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

