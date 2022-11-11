I-44 between Elm and Murdoch to close for short periods early Sunday

WEBSTER GROVES — Both sides of Interstate 44 between Elm and Murdoch avenues will shut down for short periods early Sunday morning to accommodate installation of new power lines over the highway.
The closures will occur between midnight Saturday and 5 a.m., the Missouri Department of Transportation said.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mark Schlinkmann
Mark Schlinkmann is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today