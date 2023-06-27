ST. LOUIS — The ramp from westbound Interstate 44 to Broadway on the north end of downtown has been closed for three weeks due to construction work.
The Missouri Department of Transportation said the ramp shutdown began Monday after the morning rush hour period.
