ST. CLAIR COUNTY — The left northbound lane of Interstate 55 near the I-55/64 split and Exchange Avenue in East St. Louis will be closed Wednesday.

The closure is planned for between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., and is likely to cause delays for drivers, Illinois Department of Transportation officials said.

Drainage repairs are needed in the area of the closure, but all exit and entrance ramps will remain open, IDOT officials said.