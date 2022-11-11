Iconic Budweiser eagle’s lighted wings flap again

Rainy conditions and excessive speed contributed to a deadly crash Sunday morning on Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County.
1 of 2
The iconic Anheuser-Busch neon sign on Highway 40 (Interstate 64) near Grand Boulevard returned to glory following more than a year of darkness and restoration as it was relit during rush hour on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. The sign cost around $350,000 to build in 1953 and was originally erected on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles. It came to St. Louis in 1962 and received an earlier renovation in 1997.
The iconic Anheuser-Busch neon sign on Interstate 64 (Highway 40) near Grand Boulevard returned to glory following more than a year of darkness and restoration as it was relit during rush hour on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. The sign cost around $350,000 to build in 1953 and was originally erected on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles. It came to St. Louis in 1962 and received an earlier renovation in 1997. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com