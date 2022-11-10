Iconic Budweiser eagle's lighted wings flap again

ST. LOUIS — The Eagle flies again.

The iconic Flying Eagle billboard advertising Budweiser — familiar to anyone driving west on Highway 40 (Interstate 64) near Grand Boulevard — was relit Thursday evening during rush hour.

The sign has been dark for more than a year. Local builders and craftsmen worked on the restoration project updating every lightbulb and installing an LED board.

The eagle stands 32 feet high, and the illusion of it taking flight is created by LED lights replacing the original mile of neon tubing.

The sign cost around $350,000 to build in 1953 and was originally erected on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles. It came to St. Louis in 1962 and received an earlier renovation in 1997.