 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Iconic Budweiser eagle's neon wings to flap again

  • 0
Budweiser

The Budweiser eagle sign along Interstate 64 (Highway 40) in a Post-Dispatch file photo.

 Kevin Manning

ST. LOUIS — The Eagle will fly again.

The iconic Flying Eagle billboard advertising Budweiser — familiar to anyone driving west on I-64/US-40 near Grand Boulevard — will be relit Thursday at 5 p.m.

The sign has been dark for more than a year. Local builders and craftsmen worked on the restoration project updating every lightbulb and installing an LED board.

The eagle stands 32 feet high, and the illusion of it taking flight is created by more than a mile of neon tubing.

The sign cost around $350,000 to build in 1953 and was originally erected on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles. It came to St. Louis in 1962 and received an earlier renovation in 1997.

Anheuser-Busch rides return to bars, price increases to higher sales in fourth quarter
With few details, A-B says ‘Flying Eagle’ sign will be fixed
'We're evolving': How Anheuser-Busch's new logo fits in its transformation
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News