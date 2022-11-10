Iconic Budweiser eagle's neon wings to flap again

ST. LOUIS — The Eagle will fly again.

The iconic Flying Eagle billboard advertising Budweiser — familiar to anyone driving west on I-64/US-40 near Grand Boulevard — will be relit Thursday at 5 p.m.

The sign has been dark for more than a year. Local builders and craftsmen worked on the restoration project updating every lightbulb and installing an LED board.

The eagle stands 32 feet high, and the illusion of it taking flight is created by more than a mile of neon tubing.

The sign cost around $350,000 to build in 1953 and was originally erected on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles. It came to St. Louis in 1962 and received an earlier renovation in 1997.