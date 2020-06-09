If you own a big lot in Town and County, you can burn your yard waste starting in September

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Yard waste burning on lots of three or more acres is now allowed from September through April in Town and Country. Aldermen in this west St. Louis County community approved the bill on final reading Monday night.

The vote had been delayed while some aldermen sought more information and had concerns over whether the burning would bother owners of smaller lots, which are interspersed throughout the city. But the unanimous vote prevailed.

The change reflects a state regulation from late 2019, giving local governments the right to control this activity. Yard waste fires are limited to a 16-square-foot space, and safety measures are required.

Recreational burning activities and barbecuing are still allowed on all lots with safety controls in place.

