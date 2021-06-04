 Skip to main content
If you’re going to Kirkwood’s Greentree Festival this fall, keep Fido at home
If you’re going to Kirkwood’s Greentree Festival this fall, keep Fido at home

Kirkwood's Greentree Festival

Scenes from Kirkwood's Greentree Festival on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2012. Held at Kirkwood Park, the 3-day event featured a car show, petting zoo, games, food, music and living history actors in period dress. Photo by Lynden Steele, lsteele@post-dispatch.com

 Lynden Steele

KIRKWOOD — The city of Kirkwood is emphasizing that dogs shouldn’t be among attendees for most of its upcoming Greentree Festival this year.

Councilwoman Liz Gibbons told Mayor Tim Griffin and the rest of Kirkwood’s City Council, on Thursday , that “unlike in the past, police (this year) will actually ask people to leave if they have dogs with them,” she said.

“We’re trying to get the word out about that, such as with signs, because it’s going to be a big change.”

Russ Hawes, chief administrative officer for the city, said the festival — set this year for Sept. 17-19 at Kirkwood Park, 111 S. Geyer Road — technically has not allowed dogs for the past few years.

“But the Greentree Committee (which organizes the event) is looking to get the word out to the public earlier and to make that policy clear,” he said.

Kyle Henke, the city’s director of parks and recreation, said the the Greentree Committee “feels dogs are not allowed because they can become stressed around large crowds and could inflict harm on festival goers.”

“Dogs at the festival have been known to snip at people and other animals,” he said.

“Complaints have been received when this happens. The committee would like the dogs to stay home and be comfortable where they are not exposed to the crowds or the heat.”

However, he added that dogs will be allowed when entered into the Dog Costume Contest and Dog Frisbee Contest on Friday night, Sept. 17.

