If you’re going to Kirkwood’s Greentree Festival this fall, keep Fido at home

KIRKWOOD — The city of Kirkwood is emphasizing that dogs shouldn’t be among attendees for most of its upcoming Greentree Festival this year.

Councilwoman Liz Gibbons told Mayor Tim Griffin and the rest of Kirkwood’s City Council, on Thursday , that “unlike in the past, police (this year) will actually ask people to leave if they have dogs with them,” she said.

“We’re trying to get the word out about that, such as with signs, because it’s going to be a big change.”

Russ Hawes, chief administrative officer for the city, said the festival — set this year for Sept. 17-19 at Kirkwood Park, 111 S. Geyer Road — technically has not allowed dogs for the past few years.

“But the Greentree Committee (which organizes the event) is looking to get the word out to the public earlier and to make that policy clear,” he said.

Kyle Henke, the city’s director of parks and recreation, said the the Greentree Committee “feels dogs are not allowed because they can become stressed around large crowds and could inflict harm on festival goers.”

“Dogs at the festival have been known to snip at people and other animals,” he said.