Illinois reports case of COVID-19 variant first identified in Brazil

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials on Friday reported the state's first known case of a COVID-19 variant that was first identified in travelers from Brazil.
The variant, known as P.1, is believed to be more transmissible than the strain that's ravaged the U.S. for about a year.
The first known U.S. case of the variant was reported in January in Minnesota. It has also been reported in Oregon, Alaska, Oklahoma, Florida, Maryland and New Jersey, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Illinois case was identified in Chicago. The city health department reported that neither the individual nor their household contacts had recently traveled outside of the state.
Illinois has also reported 85 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first identified in the United Kingdom, and two cases of the B1.351 variant, which was first identified in South Africa.
