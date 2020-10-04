Illinois tops 300,000 COVID-19 cases

Illinois, over this past weekend, surpassed 300,000 COVID-19 infections since the pandemic's start.
As of Sunday, the state reported a total 301,541 COVID-19 infections and 8,791 deaths due to the disease, an increase of 15 deaths and 1,453 infections from a day earlier. The state topped 300,000 on Saturday.
The state's rolling 7-day average of new cases was 1,944 on Sunday, down from 1,966 a day earlier, continuing a decline since Sept. 30, when the average was near 2,023.
On Saturday, 1,521 people across the state were hospitalized with COVID-19, continuing a trend since July in which hospitalizations have hovered around 1,500 daily.
In Missouri, the total COVID-19 case count climbed to 132,431 on Sunday, an increase of 1,326 cases from a day earlier.
The state reported four new deaths Sunday, bringing total deaths to 2,173.
Meanwhile the state positivity rate — the percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive — on Sunday was 14%, marking a slight dip since reaching a record high on Friday of 14.5%, driven largely by continuing outbreaks in rural areas.
Meanwhile, state hospitalizations dipped slightly after breaking a record Saturday for the 12th consecutive day. The rolling 7-day average of 1,186 hospitalizations Saturday dropped to 1,163 on Sunday.
In the St. Louis region, hospitalizations increased to 25 on Sunday from 20, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force. But the rolling 7-day average of hospitalizations decreased to 263 Sunday, from 267 Saturday.
Confirmed COVID positive patients in St. Louis area ICUs decreased to 71 on Sunday from 78 on Saturday.
