Illinois tops 300,000 COVID-19 cases

Illinois, over this past weekend, surpassed 300,000 COVID-19 infections since the pandemic's start.

As of Sunday, the state reported a total 301,541 COVID-19 infections and 8,791 deaths due to the disease, an increase of 15 deaths and 1,453 infections from a day earlier. The state topped 300,000 on Saturday.

The state's rolling 7-day average of new cases was 1,944 on Sunday, down from 1,966 a day earlier, continuing a decline since Sept. 30, when the average was near 2,023.

On Saturday, 1,521 people across the state were hospitalized with COVID-19, continuing a trend since July in which hospitalizations have hovered around 1,500 daily.

In Missouri, the total COVID-19 case count climbed to 132,431 on Sunday, an increase of 1,326 cases from a day earlier.

The state reported four new deaths Sunday, bringing total deaths to 2,173.