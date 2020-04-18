Imperial man dies in car wreck near Kansas City

JOHNSON COUNTY — An Imperial man died early Saturday morning driving on a rural road about an hour southeast of Kansas City.
Kevin R. Barron, 25, was driving westbound at around 2:40 a.m. on state route 2 near Holden, Missouri, when his 1997 Chevrolet Camaro ran off the right side of the road, hit a ditch and overturned, throwing Barron partially out of the car, the Missouri Highway Patrol reported.
Barron was not wearing a seat belt, officers said.
