In honor of Juneteenth, Missouri Botanical Garden lists names of slaves owned by garden founder Henry Shaw

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Botanical Garden on Friday, in honor of Juneteenth, posted on Facebook a list of people enslaved by Henry Shaw, the garden's founder.
"Slavery is part of American history, and it is part of the history of the Missouri Botanical Garden," the Facebook post reads. "Today, as a first step in recognizing that history, we share the names of the people enslaved by Garden founder Henry Shaw: Peach, Juliette, Bridgette, Joseph, Tabitha and her daughter Sarah, Esther and her children, and those whose names are lost to history."
In addition to founding the Missouri Botanical Garden, Shaw also donated the land for Tower Grove Park, and he is the namesake of the Shaw neighborhood in St. Louis. Shaw died in 1889.
Juneteenth recognizes the day that word of Union victory in the Civil War reached Galveston, Texas, emancipating the final enslaved African Americans in the U.S.
The garden said it's also planning exhibits, signage and educational programs about Shaw and slavery on the garden's grounds.
"Juneteenth is a day of celebration," the Facebook post continues, "but also one of education."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!