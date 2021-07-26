Inspection closes westbound lane of Discovery Bridge, pedestrian-bike crossing

From staff reports
Inspections taking place on the Route 370 Discovery Bridge that connects St. Louis and St. Charles counties will affect vehicle and pedestrian traffic this week.
One westbound lane of the bridge that crosses the Missouri River was set to reopen Tuesday after two days of inspections. A separate westbound lane then will be closed Wednesday and Thursday while the inspections continue, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
The walking and biking trail on the bridge will be closed through Friday.
