ST. LOUIS — KMOX announced on Thursday that notable radio personality Carol Daniel will retire after more than 40 years in the media industry.

Daniel spent most of her career with KMOX. The broadcaster is also an author and serves on several local media and communications boards from which she has received accolades for her work and service. She simultaneously served as the host of Great Day St. Louis on KMOV (Channel 4) from 2008 to 2013, and had a nearly decadelong award-winning column in the St. Louis American newspaper.

In an internal email to staff on Wednesday, the station’s market manager, Becky Domyan, who supervises operations at the station, congratulated Daniel on her career:

"Carol has informed, inspired, and uplifted the people of the St. Louis region," Domyan said in the note. "Beyond her day-to-day role as news anchor and show host, Carol is an author, motivational speaker, ministry co-leader, wife and mother. She is truly one of the most inspiring people I have ever met in my career."

Daniel was inducted as a 2022 member of St. Louis Media Hall of Fame and honored in 2021 as a Living Legend by the Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists, where she also previously served as president.