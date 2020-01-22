Interactive kiosks make debut in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Eight interactive digital kiosks began operating Wednesday — seven downtown and one in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood.

The privately funded, 8-foot-high structures allow visitors and residents to use touchscreens to access bus and MetroLink schedules, directions, maps and other information.

The kiosks also contain listings on various restaurants, hotels, public events and other activities and include an emergency two-way call button that spurs a 911 call. The structures also provide extra lighting for sidewalks and serve as a free Wi-Fi “hot spot.”

The company installing the kiosks, IKE Smart City, plans to put up a total of 30 to 50 around the city over the next two years, said Jacob Long, a spokesman for Mayor Lyda Krewson. The firm, which has kiosks in seven other cities, supports them by selling ads and sponsorships.

