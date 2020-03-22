You are the owner of this article.
International Institute offering native-language coronavirus updates
Immigrants learn the path to Citizenship

Immigrants demonstrate how they would raise their right hands if they get the chance to be sworn in as American citizens on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, at a Path to Citizenship workshop at the International Institute in St. Louis. They are from left: Sabria Saleh, from Iraq; Nidnal Aldulaim, from Iraq, with her daughter, Shahad Aldulaim; and Durra Helwani (right) from Syria. Helwani was interpreting for any Arabic speaking people in the workshop. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

 J.B. Forbes

ST. LOUIS — The International Institute of St. Louis, which works with refugees and immigrants, is reducing hours at its Tower Grove East campus as staff begin working from home.

The hours at the International Institute on Arsenal Street have been changed to 8:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. Only assigned staff will be allowed to enter and the doors will be locked to the general public.

All English classes, volunteer opportunities and community events are cancelled. Client appointments will be through phone or teleconference, and bi-lingual interpreters will carry cell phones so clients can make contact if necessary. A receptionist at the main number, 314-773-9090, will be able to direct calls during work hours.

Staff are sharing updates with clients on actions and news related to the new coronavirus pandemic. People who need translations can call the phone numbers at these links: Arabic, Farsi, Kinyarwanda, Nepali, Pashto, Swahili, and Spanish.

