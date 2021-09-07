Interstate 70 to close Wednesday afternoon for escort of Marine’s body

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Interstate 70 westbound will close briefly Wednesday afternoon while the body of a local Marine who died in Afghanistan is escorted to a funeral home in St. Charles County.

Travelers can expect delays starting at 1 p.m. while the body of Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz is escorted from St. Louis Lambert International Airport to Baue Funeral Home, 3950 West Clay Street in St. Charles. The procession will take the Cave Springs exit, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Trooper Dallas Thompson said no traffic will enter the westbound lanes of the interstate while the escort is traveling the approximately 12 miles.

Schmitz, 20, was one of 13 U.S. service members killed last month in a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. He was a graduate of Fort Zumwalt South in 2019.

