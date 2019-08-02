SUNSET HILLS — Crews will close Interstate 44 at I-270 this weekend to set girders for the new westbound Watson Road bridge.
All lanes of eastbound and westbound I-44 between I-270 and Geyer Road will be closed starting at 7 p.m. Friday with reopening expected by 5 a.m. Monday.
During the I-44 closure, drivers will still be able to get from I-44 to I-270 in both directions, as well as to eastbound Watson Road.
Other major road projects ahead include:
• Two southbound lanes on Route 141 near the I-44 interchange will be closed this weekend for bridge repairs over the Meramec River and the BNSF railroad. In addition, the flyover ramp to eastbound I-44 in this area will be closed starting at 5 a.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Sunday.
• Two eastbound lanes across the Jefferson Barracks Bridge will be closed from 5 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday to allow crews to replace an expansion joint.
For updates on other road closures, go to traveler.modot.org/map