Is Missouri rent relief enough to halt evictions?

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, a St. Louis Democrat, tweeted that she was spending the night Friday on the Capitol steps to protest the lack of an extension of the moratorium before members left for the August recess. An attempt to pass an extension by unanimous consent was rejected by Republicans.

WHAT’S THE STATUS OF EVICTION MORATORIUMS IN THE MISSOURI?

Missouri is not among the states that enacted an eviction moratorium last year, but St. Louis, St. Louis County, and Jackson County, which includes Kansas City, issued their own. After the Biden administration extended the CDC's moratorium by a month, St. Louis did the same, while St. Louis County and Jackson County officials said they adhered to the CDC guidelines.

Despite the CDC moratorium, tenant advocates say many evictions happened in Missouri during the pandemic.

Although the pandemic hit renters hard, it has also hurt landlords. Nick Kasoff owns 15 rental homes in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson. He said he's doing OK but that he's worried the lengthy moratorium will result in many small-scale landlords losing their properties to foreclosure.

WHAT’S BEING DONE TO HELP PEOPLE FACING EVICTION?