Isolated downpours expected in St. Louis region on Monday. Flash flooding possible.

ST. LOUIS — By now it’s a familiar combination in St. Louis, amid a grueling stretch of summer that has ricocheted between scorched and drenched: dangerous heat and the potential for heavy rainfall and flooding.

The cycle may repeat itself at least once more on Monday, warned forecasts from the National Weather Service.

The region faces “one more day” of extreme heat, along with the chance for isolated downpours in the afternoon and evening that could trigger flash floods, according to the NWS’ local forecast office.

Monday’s heat index will once again reach up to around 105 degrees. And storms later in the day will have the potential “to produce a quick 1 to 2 inches of rainfall over a short amount of time” in some areas, the NWS said.

The continued threat from heat and rain joins recent weeks headlined by multiple heat advisories and rounds of flash flooding sparked by intense rain — including a record-shattering rainfall event late last month that dumped more than 9 inches on St. Louis in a single day.

It’s a combination that mirrors what scientists have long warned the region can expect: As greenhouse gases warm the atmosphere, it raises the likelihood of extreme heat as well as more intense precipitation, since warm air is capable of holding more water.

Some short-term relief for St. Louis should be in sight, though. A slow-moving cold front is expected to bring cooler temperatures to the region starting Tuesday, when the high is projected to top out at 82 degrees.