Parts of the St. Louis region may see isolated severe storms Friday, forecasters warn.

The area faces the potential for severe weather in the afternoon — in a window from noon to 6 p.m. — when 60 mile-per-hour winds are possible, according to the local forecast office of the National Weather Service. Large hail is also possible, but could "be tough to come by," the agency said in its forecast analysis.

The storm threat kicks off what, at times, looks to be a wet and warm weekend around St. Louis. Chances of rain will linger and peak on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon, the NWS said. Meanwhile, temperatures in the region could reach into to upper 80s — 5 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.