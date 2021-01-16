'It is still the St. Louis I knew' - the day T.S. Eliot returned home

Eliot went to Harvard University and then to Europe, commencing his long absence from St. Louis. He became a British subject in 1927.

He returned in 1933 to lecture on William Shakespeare at Washington University. Because Eliot was a famous poet and critic, local reporters jotted down his every public utterance. Eliot said he was surprised by growth west of Forest Park, but otherwise recognized his home town.

"It is bigger and all that sort of thing, but it is still the St. Louis I knew," Eliot said in his developed British accent.

He said he never moved back from London "because I had a job there, so I stayed." Asked about the World War's influence on writers, Eliot said, "Some of them find the peace pretty terrific, too." And he said the world of poetry no longer made war over proper forms.

"You can be as free as you like without attracting much notice," he said. "You can even be free to write regular verse."

Eliot spoke to 900 people in Washington University's Graham Chapel. Using a microphone, he called it "the first time I've talked to so many people by telephone."