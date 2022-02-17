‘It’s not so bad’: Region has seen far worse February weather

The wintry blast that brought frigid temperatures, sleet and snow Thursday to the St. Louis region caused plenty of headaches on the roads and for businesses and schools.

But from a historical perspective, it wasn’t so much a blast as a blip.

Consider this very date — Feb. 18 — one year ago: The St. Louis region was at the end of at least a dozen days in a row of below-freezing temps and occasional periods of heavy snow.

“Yeah, it’s not so bad,” Jared Maples, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis said of Thursday’s weather system. “It’s more like a 24-hour thing.”

Compare that with last February, when not just this region but much of the nation’s central corridor endured weeks of record-breaking lows and rolling blackouts plagued Texas and other states amid a high demand for power and natural gas.

In St. Louis County and city, the prolonged cold caused hundreds of water main breaks, big and small, last year at this time, shutting off service to homes and turning entire roadways into an icy mess.

“This has been a trying time,” a Missouri Ameren Water spokesperson said at the time.

“From Feb. 6 all the way through Feb. 18 (last year), we had highs that were below freezing in that whole span,” Maples said of the St. Louis region. “That was a pretty good stretch.”

Yet by Feb. 22, the temperature had risen to the mid-50s, Maples said.

“It goes to validate that this is one of those places where you wait just a couple of days and you have a totally different season,” Maples said.

The same idea holds true this time, too. While temperatures overnight were likely to hit the low teens or single digits in some places, they are expected to rise to nearly 40 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday, with mostly sunny skies, Maples said.

The forecast for Saturday was a bit colder, with highs likely only in the mid-30s, but Sunday could see temperatures in the high 50s, and Monday should be even warmer, Maples said.

Still, while it lasted, Thursday’s weather system created havoc, starting with a barrage of rain that began Wednesday, turning into sleet, then snow late Thursday morning and into the night.

By 7 p.m., the Missouri Department of Transportation’s online road conditions map, traveler.modot.org, showed that roads in the central part of the state, from Kansas City due east to St. Louis and continuing north, were snow covered.

Conditions appeared to be no better on roads in the Metro East, according to Illinois’ travel map, gettingaroundillinois.com.

Both states’ transportation departments planned to continue treating roadways into Friday morning, as needed.

Cpl. Logan Bolton with the Missouri Highway Patrol said the St. Louis region had an uptick in crashes and stranded motorists as the roads turned slick.

By Thursday evening, the patrol in the region counted 322 calls for service, 71 stranded motorists, 140 noninjury crashes and five injury crashes, Bolton said.

The highway patrol was urging people to avoid nonessential travel, and warned that roads would likely remain slick early Friday, too, until temperatures climbed near or above freezing.