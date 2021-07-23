It's hot, hot, hot in the St. Louis region. Stay cool, be alert and seek help, if needed.

With temperatures on the rise and a heat index of up to 105 expected through Saturday night, the National Weather Service and area municipalities are urging residents to take steps to stay cool and seek shelter, if needed.

Throughout the St. Louis metropolitan region, information on cooling centers or energy assistance related to the excessive heat is just a phone call or website away:

• United Way of Greater St. Louis: (800) 427-4626 or (from a landline phone) 211; Online, visit https://www.211helps.org

• Cool Down St. Louis: (314) 241-7668

Follow these tips to beat the heat:

• Drink plenty of fluids

• Stay in an air-conditioned room, if possible, and out of the sun

• If you must be outside, wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing and take plenty of breaks

• Check on relatives and neighbors, and keep pets indoors if possible and well hydrated

• Do not leave children or pets unattended in a car

Signs of heatstroke or heat exhaustion may include:

• Abnormally heavy sweating