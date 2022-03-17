'It's like whack-a-mole': St. Louis logs thousands of pothole complaints

ST. LOUIS — Hassan Alwaeli pulled his red convertible Ford Mustang into a gas station off Jefferson Avenue to fill up. He rolled his eyes twice. The potholes this year, he grumbled. He’s had too many close calls.

“And these are not small potholes,” said Alwaeli, 21.

Over the last decade, residents have submitted tens of thousands of pothole complaints to the city. But this time of year is the worst. Between February and April — after the snow falls, the plows hit the road, and the frozen asphalt crumbles — complaints can come in at double or triple the normal volume. It’s hard for drivers, who lose tires, and even lives. It taxes state transportation workers, forced to dodge highway traffic as they repair the craters. And it swamps St. Louis’ understaffed streets department.

“Potholes have been a major issue for the St. Louis area for years,” said former Democratic state Sen. Jamilah Nasheed, who hit a pothole this week and ended up with a $438 repair shop bill on her Mercedes.

The pits have long plagued Midwestern states, thanks to their frequent freeze-thaw cycles.

In winter, water and chemicals used to treat roads seep into cracks in the pavement, explained Bob Becker, district maintenance engineer for the Missouri Department of Transportation St. Louis district. There, the mixture freezes and expands, widening the crack, then thaws and contracts, until eventually the pavement deteriorates enough that one good bump from a tire opens up the gouge for good, and a pothole is born.

St. Louis Streets Commissioner Kent Flake said repairing the ruts makes up a sizeable chunk of his crew’s work right now. He has just shy of 100 employees, with 157 positions open, and more than 60 of those open jobs are in street maintenance — the people who fill potholes.

Flake said asphalt can cost three to four times more per ton now than it did more than a decade ago. Back then, every major road in St. Louis got repaved consistently every eight years. Now, potholes that cause property damage shoot to the top of the city’s priority list, he said.

Flake said as of this week, the city had 1,800 open requests for pothole repair. A number of people may complain about one pothole, so the number of complaints doesn’t necessarily reflect the number of potholes in the city.

Residents complained the most about the Central West End, followed by Lindenwood Park, then Dutchtown, Midtown and Jeff-Vander-Lou.

But potholes plague neighborhoods throughout the city, according to complaint data.

“My biggest issue is that potholes are our welcome sign,” said Travis Sheridan, an Old North resident. “With all the challenges the neighborhood faces, and other North City neighborhoods face, fighting the perception of this being a ‘rough neighborhood’ is difficult when the roads are literally rough.”

The city fields 200 to 300 complaints in a typical month. But between February and April, that figure triples.

St. Louis County and the state department of transportation could not quickly provide comparable numbers. But state officials described similar problems.

They’re no joke. Three state highway workers were injured this week filling potholes on Interstate 44. Last summer, Robin E. Foster, 49, of St. Louis, was on the interstate at close to 1:30 a.m. when she hit a pothole and veered into a tractor-trailer traveling next to her. Foster died in the accident.

“I’m dodging them every day, I’m telling you,” said Darryl Williams, 42, who bent a wheel on a pothole a couple of years ago. The dodge-and-weave driving, plus the extra costs, get old.

Remey Whittington, 57, was at Spirit One Automotive on Arsenal Street in Benton Park West this week to get a quote on a new muffler and some front bumper damage, neither of which were caused by a pothole. But he’s frustrated all the same.

“You pay your taxes, and it’s like, what are they doing with the money?” Whittington asked.

Andrew Tolch was on his way home on Sunday when he watched a car hit a hole on Watson Road in south St. Louis County. The tire blew out, the rim went flying, hit a small car, which then ran over the rim and flattened its tire, too.

“It’s like whack-a-mole,” Tolch said in a Twitter message. “But you and your vehicle are the moles.”

