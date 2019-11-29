James Buford, a 28-year president of the area's Urban League, known for his bow tie and for bridging tense and wide racial gaps between blacks and whites in St. Louis, has died.
"I'm a black person with an ability to get on with whites, but I'm black," he told the Post-Dispatch in a 1992 interview. "The way I learned to relate to whites and not intimidate them — maybe I can use that. I think I can shuttle back and forth and be the bridge."
Mr. Buford died just after 2 a.m. on Friday of cardiac issues and other organ failure, said Michael McMillan, current president of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis.
Mr. Buford was 75.
Mr. Buford was born in 1944 in St. Louis' Grand Center, then a middle-class black neighborhood. He attended Kenrick Seminary and Cardinal Ritter Prep. His father one was one of the city's first black policemen.
Before his tenure at the Urban League, Mr. Buford was in private industry. After attending St. Louis Community College, he sold pharmaceutical products before moving into the public sector in 1975. He set up a GED program that was successful enough to land him a job working for Delaware Gov. Pierre (Pete) duPont, a Republican.
He returned to St. Louis to help Missouri Gov. Christopher "Kit" Bond replicate a duPont-era jobs program. When he heard in 1985 that the Urban League job would be open, he applied. He got the job that year, and stayed until 2013, when he retired.
Mr. Buford held a bachelor's in human services administration from Elizabethtown College. He also had honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters degrees from Harris-Stowe State College, 1993; the University of Missouri-St. Louis, 1995; Webster University, 2000; and Eden Theological Seminary, 2006.
McMillan spoke of Mr. Buford as a leader determined to set the organization up for success even after he was gone. The two have known each other since McMillan was 16. He joined the Urban League when Mr. Buford was president.
"I saw him work extremely hard to build the Urban League into the institution it is today, as the largest affiliate in the Urban League movement," McMillan said.