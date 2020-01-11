James Buford remembered as longtime Urban League leader 'respected by all'

He served on dozens of boards and commissions over the years, using his positions to advance the Urban League's mission. For instance, he helped push one of the organizations, the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District, to institute a minority hiring program as part of a $4.7 billion infrastructure spending program.

"He made sure his service meant something powerful for those who did not have power," Buford's successor at the St. Louis Urban League, Michael McMillan, said of his board service.

McMillan also announced that the local Urban League is dedicating $100,000 to a new scholarship fund in Buford's honor. It will target area students focused on giving back to their communities and helping those in need and be designed to keep them in the region at a local university. For the winning students, it will be paired with a job at the Urban League.

"Young people need to know the impact he had on their lives," McMillan said. "He was a blessing to those who have never even seen him."

In 2012, Buford's long career earned him what many considered the top civic honor in St. Louis: The St. Louis Citizen of the Year Award.