James Buford remembered as longtime Urban League leader 'respected by all'

ST. LOUIS — A decades-long pillar of the civic community, James H. Buford mingled with both corporate executives and activists.
Or, as Marc Morial, president and CEO of the National Urban League, said on Saturday at Buford's funeral, he was “as comfortable in the suite as on the street."
Buford, the longtime head of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, drew hundreds to the ceremony at St. Alphonsus "Rock" Liguori Church in the Grand Center neighborhood Saturday.
Buford, who led the Urban League here from 1985 until his 2013 retirement, built it into the Urban League's "best affiliate in the country," Morial said, and "I dare say one of the strongest and most impactful community service organizations anywhere in America."
His bow ties became a signature, as did his dapper suits. He was known for his golf game and was said not to have owned a pair of blue jeans. Buford was a longtime Republican who worked as an outside adviser to former Missouri Gov. Christopher "Kit" Bond before taking the helm of the Urban League, dedicated to economic empowerment of African Americans.
His background allowed him to serve as a bridge between the business community and the black community, advocating for inclusion and jobs for black residents of a region divided by generations of segregation.
Often, his advocacy was quiet and behind-the-scenes, based on access, relationships and a disarming sense of humor. But it could also be forceful, as when he joined the Rev. Al Sharpton and other protesters in 1999 to block Interstate 70 during rush hour to pressure contractors to boost their minority hiring commitments on a highway project. Buford was among the protesters arrested.
Whether it was an organized protest or a meeting in the board room with a CEO, Mayor Lyda Krewson told those gathered Saturday that Buford's message was the same: "Inclusion is good business."
Buford, who died Nov. 29 at age 75 following a brief illness, is credited with reinvigorating a sleepy, docile Urban League chapter in St. Louis and turning it into a major force in the region's business and political circles. He helped broker talks between local African-American organizations and the region's elite business group, Civic Progress.
Condolence letters from some of those business leaders made their way into the funeral's program. Enterprise Holdings Chairman Andy Taylor wrote that Buford was a "pillar" of the community, "respected by all and a collaborative voice of reason." Centene Corp. CEO Michael Neidorff, who previously served as chair of the national Urban League, wrote that Buford's "steadfast dedication to the economic empowerment of underserved communities throughout the region never wavered."
He served on dozens of boards and commissions over the years, using his positions to advance the Urban League's mission. For instance, he helped push one of the organizations, the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District, to institute a minority hiring program as part of a $4.7 billion infrastructure spending program.
"He made sure his service meant something powerful for those who did not have power," Buford's successor at the St. Louis Urban League, Michael McMillan, said of his board service.
McMillan also announced that the local Urban League is dedicating $100,000 to a new scholarship fund in Buford's honor. It will target area students focused on giving back to their communities and helping those in need and be designed to keep them in the region at a local university. For the winning students, it will be paired with a job at the Urban League.
"Young people need to know the impact he had on their lives," McMillan said. "He was a blessing to those who have never even seen him."
In 2012, Buford's long career earned him what many considered the top civic honor in St. Louis: The St. Louis Citizen of the Year Award.
Buford told the Post-Dispatch then — just 20 months before unrest would erupt following the killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson — that there was still much that needed to be done to improve race relations.
“We have taken a prophylactic approach and attack the symptoms,” Buford said in December 2012. “St. Louis has not had an epiphany, one singular event that brought us all together.”
His longtime friend, Col. William "Bill" Young spoke last at the funeral, telling the dignitaries and others gathered who may not have known Buford personally that his death has left "a tremendous hole in this community." He challenged everyone to honor Buford with their own actions.
"Fight," he said, "to continue his legacy."