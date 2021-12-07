Janelle O’Dea’s most memorable stories from 2021: Trash complaints and Census data

We all thought 2021 would be less stressful than 2020. Spoiler alert: It was not.

Here are five stories I will not forget. I hope they helped readers understand the crazy, constantly-changing pandemic world we're living in.

1. Trash-related complaints to St. Louis peaked in 2020, after the city struggled for years to stay on top of the mess with limited staffing and equipment. Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic added a new wrinkle. Read the story.

2. When vaccinations became available, we heard reports of people from St. Louis driving hours to get a shot. Reporter Jack Suntrup and I tracked down and analyzed vaccine distribution in Missouri, and were able to explain why some rural clinics were flush with doses, while the St. Louis metro area didn't have enough. Read the story.