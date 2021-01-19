 Skip to main content
Jarred by potholes? Frustrated by road construction? Ask the Road Crew your questions
Ask the experts from the Missouri Department of Transportation, St. Louis and St. Charles counties and St. Louis City your questions about highways and roads. The live chat starts at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

