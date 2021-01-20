Jarred by potholes? Frustrated by road construction? Read the Road Crew chat transcript

Related to this story
The St. Louis region's four major hospital systems now have systems for residents to sign up for COVID-19 vaccines.
Officer Thomas Crees was homeless himself in 2014, sleeping in his Jeep or sometimes in a public park before finding his way to law enforcement.
Parson announces second phase of virus vaccinations, for those 65 and older, or with pre-existing conditions
Parson on Thursday activated the first part of Phase 1B, which focuses on law enforcement, firefighters and public health professionals, among others.
St. Louis and St. Louis County have rolled out online systems for residents to learn about COVID-19 vaccination opportunities.
The proposal, backed by the powerful firefighters union, comes as many aldermen face reelection and the mayoral campaign heats up.
How to find out about COVID-19 vaccines in the St. Louis area.
At the same time, Missouri officials learned on Friday that they will receive fewer vaccine doses next week than previously projected.
Missouri announced 2,011 new known infections Saturday. The state's seven-day rolling average fell to 2,230 new cases per day.