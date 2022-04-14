Jefferson Barracks Bridge lane shift delayed until Tuesday, MoDOT says

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Drivers who were bracing for the closure of the eastbound span of the Jefferson Barracks Bridge this weekend are getting a reprieve until Tuesday night.

The Missouri Department of Transportation announced Thursday that due to expected weather conditions, crews were postponing a planned traffic shift that is part of an ongoing rehabilitation project on the bridge, which carries traffic on Interstate 255 over the Mississippi River between south St. Louis County and Monroe County.

Beginning about 8 p.m. Tuesday, weather permitting, crews will close one lane in each direction of the bridge and reduce the width of the remaining two lanes on both the eastbound and westbound side.

By 5 a.m. Wednesday, traffic from the eastbound side will be shifted to the westbound lanes. Two narrowed lanes will be available in each direction on that span while the work progresses, MoDOT has said.

At the same time, work also will be done on Koch Road, on the St. Louis County side of the bridge, so the ramp from that road to eastbound I-255 will be closed. Drivers on Koch Road who want to travel east can use Telegraph Road to get onto eastbound I-255, MoDOT said.

The work on the eastbound span is expected to wrap up by December, MoDOT has said. Both sides of the bridge will reopen during the winter months to accommodate more traffic during inclement weather periods.

In spring 2023, the westbound span will close for the rest of the year and all traffic will shift to the eastbound span.

MoDOT is warning drivers to expect heavy congestion and slowdowns, particularly during the morning and evening rush-hour periods, while the project is ongoing. Drivers should consider an alternate route if possible.