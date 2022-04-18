Jefferson Barracks Bridge span closure again delayed, now set for Thursday night, MoDOT says

Updated with a new date for the closure.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The closure of the eastbound span of the Jefferson Barracks Bridge has been rescheduled again because of weather conditions, and now is set to begin at 8 p.m. Thursday.

By 8 a.m. Friday, the Missouri Department of Transportation plans to have the eastbound span of the bridge closed and both directions of traffic shifted over to two narrowed lanes in each direction on the westbound span.

The switch, part of a long-term construction project on the Interstate 255 bridge, initially was to take place last weekend, but that got pushed until Tuesday over weather concerns. Then on Monday, MoDOT said the project would once again need to be moved until later in the week, although again, it's weather permitting.

The project has been in the works for a couple of years, MoDOT said, ever since an inspection revealed significant rehabilitation was needed on the bridge, which carries traffic on Interstate 255 over the Mississippi River between south St. Louis County and Monroe County.

At the same time, work also will be done on Koch Road, on the St. Louis County side of the bridge. Because of that, the ramp from that road to eastbound I-255 will be closed. Drivers on Koch Road who want to travel east can use Telegraph Road to get onto eastbound I-255, MoDOT said.

The work on the eastbound span is expected to wrap up by December, MoDOT has said. Both sides of the bridge will reopen during the winter months to accommodate more traffic during inclement weather periods.

In spring 2023, the westbound span will close for the rest of the year and all traffic will shift to the eastbound span.

MoDOT is warning drivers to expect heavy congestion and slowdowns, particularly during the morning and evening rush-hour periods, while the project is ongoing. Drivers should consider an alternate route if possible.