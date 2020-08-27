Jefferson County approves mask mandate to combat coronavirus

HILLSBORO — The Jefferson County Health Department on Thursday approved a mask mandate for businesses and other places in the county where social distancing cannot be maintained.
The mandate passed with a vote of three to two after an often-contentious board meeting that lasted nearly 5½ hours. The mandate goes into effect Monday.
St. Louis and St. Louis County each enacted mask mandates last month, but other counties in the region have resisted such a move. The potential mandate, also discussed at last month's Jefferson County health board meeting, has sparked protests in the county.
The mandate includes some exemptions, including for small children and those with medical conditions that prohibit wearing a mask.
The board will discuss the mask measure again at its Sept. 25 meeting.
The county as of Wednesday had recorded 2,566 total cases and 40 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
