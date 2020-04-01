Jefferson County confirms 8 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 47

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Forty-seven people have tested positive for coronavirus in Jefferson County, according to a Wednesday news release from the county's health department.

Eight new cases were confirmed Wednesday, more than doubling the 23 cases the county confirmed Monday.

The majority of cases are among people aged 50 and older, but several younger people have also tested positive, according to a graphic from the county.

“Community spread is present in our community,” Jefferson County Health Department Director Kelley Vollmar said in the news release. She also noted the number of positive cases will increase and that residents should follow local and national guidelines.

