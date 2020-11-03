Jefferson County elementary school shuts down after staff COVID outbreak

Simpson Elementary School in Arnold will shut down for 10 days after five staff members recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Fox School District.

The infected staff members make up 8% of the school's employees. One student out of 257 attending in-person is also currently infected with the virus. Federal and local health guidelines recommend a temporary shutdown when positive cases reach 5% or above within a school community.

While classes will be held virtually through Nov. 16, Simpson served as a polling place Tuesday.

The school reopened in August with a hybrid plan, under which two groups of students each attend in-person two days a week, with virtual learning on the other days. Students are scheduled to return to classes four days a week later this month.

It is not uncommon for schools to shut down for a few days when a certain percentage of students or staff are out sick with flu-like symptoms. At least eight schools across Missouri closed temporarily during the 2019-2020 flu season, according to state health data.

Simpson is one of a few local schools to switch to virtual learning this fall because of coronavirus. Schools at Our Lady of Providence in Crestwood and St. Michael the Archangel in Shrewsbury, part of Holy Cross Academy, closed for two weeks in September after a staff member who traveled between the two campuses had a presumed-positive case of COVID-19.

