Jefferson County high school will enforce coronavirus precautions after packing gym for basketball

St. Pius X High School in Festus will enforce mask wearing and limit the number of spectators at sporting events after the Archdiocese of St. Louis fielded complaints about the crowd at a recent basketball game.

"We understand the passion and desire that we all have to support our St. Pius X teams, but in order to continue to participate in these events, we must work together to address concerns related to COVID-19 and to ensure the safety of our entire school community," reads a letter sent to parents Wednesday from school president Jim Lehn.

The St. Pius boys basketball team drew a large crowd to its game Friday, beating Jefferson R-7 65-55. Fans were packed tight in the bleachers, and few were wearing face coverings.

Photos from the game circulated widely on social media, prompting calls to the school and the Archdiocese.