Jefferson County man dies Friday morning in head-on crash

A Jefferson County man is dead after a head-on crash Friday morning in Osage County, in the central part of the state.

The incident occurred shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Missouri Highway 28, one mile west of Route A, according to a report from the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Zachary Sutton, 32, of De Soto, was killed after the eastbound vehicle he was driving crossed the road's center line and struck an oncoming truck, the highway patrol report said. Sutton was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Sutton was driving a 2021 Nissan Kicks, a type of small SUV. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, as was the 18-year-old driver of the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado truck involved in the collision. The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital with "moderate" injuries, authorities said.

Fatal crash
