Jerseyville man dies after car leaves interstate, crashes into tree

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A 41-year-old Jerseyville man died Wednesday after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a tree on Interstate 44 in Franklin County.

Lincoln Holmes was pronounced dead at a St. Louis hospital about 12 hours after the crash, which happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday on eastbound I-44 near Villa Ridge, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

Holmes was driving a 2010 Honda Accord when he veered off the left side of the highway, overcorrected and lost control of his car, the highway patrol said. His car then left the road on the right side and struck a tree.

He was not wearing a seat belt, the highway patrol said.