Enterprise reporter Jesse Bogan joins Beth O'Malley and Liz Miller to discuss his work on a variety of stories, including coverage of sales taxes on guns, rural Missouri, All Things New, statewide issues, possible radioactive contamination in Florissant, prisoners and SORTS (a program in Missouri for sexually violent predators). Bogan has worked at the paper since 2010.
Catholics said goodbye on Sunday to 50 parishes in the St. Louis archdiocese that will close or merge starting Tuesday.
Most parish closings are in St. Louis and St. Louis County.
The implementation phase of the “All Things New” downsizing plan starts Tuesday.
St. Roch parish in the Skinker-DeBaliviere neighborhood will close and be absorbed by Christ the King in University City on Aug. 1.
