Jim Edmonds talks about his recovery from COVID-19 and donating plasma

Edmonds, also a St. Louis Cardinals analyst for Fox Sports Midwest, also described how he first got sick.

After feeling a “little rundown,” he said he suddenly went three nights with no sleep and couldn’t breathe. He called his doctor.

“I called him and said, ‘Hey, I just need to get checked out. I can’t breathe anymore, and it’s getting pretty scary,” Edmonds said.

His doctor sent him to the emergency room, where he tested positive. He was “pretty sick” for three or four days with pneumonia and a cough.

“Everyone says it’s not going to happen to me, and then finally you lay there and think, ‘Oh man, it’s happening to me and what if I don’t get help? Am I going to be one of those statistics?’” he said.

Edmonds said giving blood was easy. Schindler said it takes about an hour. The plasma will be frozen and can be stored up to a year.

She said every recovered patient they’ve contacted has been willing to donate.

Schindler said, “It’s been really great to see our whole community come together.”

