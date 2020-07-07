Joyce Meyer Ministries was among tens of thousands of religious organizations that received pandemic aid from Trump administration

WASHINGTON — Fenton-based Joyce Meyer Ministries was approved for a forgivable loan worth $5 million to $10 million — the largest sum an individual entity could apply for — but it was only one of tens of thousands of religious organizations that received a total of $7.3 billion in pandemic aid from the Small Business Administration.
Among other beneficiaries was a Dallas megachurch whose pastor has been a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump. First Baptist Church of Dallas was approved for a forgivable loan worth $2 million to $5 million, according to long-awaited government data released on Monday.
Vice President Mike Pence spoke at a rally last month at the First Baptist, whose pastor, Robert Jeffress, has been on Trump’s evangelical advisory board.
In all, about 88,400 small business loans were made to religious organizations, including televangelist Joyce Meyer’s, which in 2007-2011 was investigated by the Senate over its finances.
More than 50 area businesses and organizations borrowed between $5 million and $10 million, according to the SBA list.
Neither Joyce Meyer Ministries nor First Baptist immediately responded to requests for comment on the loans.
Joyce Meyer fully cooperated with the Senate investigation and agreed to join the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability.
Monday’s data released by the U.S. Treasury Department and Small Business Administration (SBA) named borrowers that were approved for loans of $150,000 or more under the $660 billion Paycheck Protection Program.
The data showed religious organizations accounting for more than 1 million of the 51.1 million jobs protected by the high profile program. The list of named religious organizations was heavily skewed toward Christian denominations, according to a Reuters analysis.
Other religious groups receiving forgivable loans include City of Destiny, the Florida church that Trump’s personal pastor and White House faith adviser Paula White-Cain calls home, and Prestonwood Christian Academy in Plano, Texas, where senior pastor Jack Graham is a longtime Trump backer who wrote an op-ed lauding the president’s anti-abortion credentials in January.
Graham, whose megachurch claims more than 42,000 members, is not related to Trump evangelical adviser Franklin Graham, son of the late Rev. Billy Graham.
Other program beneficiaries connected to veteran evangelical Trump allies include The Faith & Freedom Coalition, founded by conservative strategist Ralph Reed, which got a loan of between $150,000 and $350,000.
King Jesus International Ministry, the Miami megachurch where Trump launched his evangelical outreach push ahead of November’s election, received a loan of between $2 million and $5 million according to the data. That church's pastor, Guillermo Maldonado, was also among a group of faith leaders who met and prayed with Trump at the White House last fall.
Launched on April 3, the Paycheck Protection Program allows small businesses, nonprofits and individuals hurt by the pandemic to apply for a forgivable government-backed loan.
Critics of the program’s rules, though, say it is unconstitutional for religious groups to receive taxpayer funds because America’s founders, in a bid to preserve religious freedom for all, envisaged a strict separation between church and state.
There is still about $100 billion left in the pool of the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program. Faith-based organizations are eligible.
“Going back to the founding of our country, one of the major principles is that no one should be forced to be taxed to propagate the religious ideas of another person,” said Alison Gill, vice president of legal and policy at religious equality watchdog American Atheists.
Among the other 19 religious organizations to be approved for between $5 million and $10 million was Oklahoma-based Life.Church Operations LLC. Its pastor Bobby Gruenewald said in response to Reuters questions that he was grateful that churches were able to qualify for the loans, but did not say how much his church got or whether it will seek loan forgiveness.
Also in the $5 million-$10 million bracket were the Roman Catholic Diocese of San Bernardino, California, which has publicly acknowledged its role in a decades-old sexual abuse scandal, and Willow Creek Community Church Inc. in Illinois. In 2018, the Chicago Tribune, citing court records, reported that Willow Creek paid $3.25 million to settle lawsuits alleging a church volunteer sexually abused children. Willow Creek did not respond immediately to request for comment.
A spokesman for San Bernardino diocese said its entities received about $8.5 million which were used to pay staff wages and utility costs, and that the diocese expects to seek loan forgiveness.
About $130 billion was unclaimed as the application deadline closed June 30. With money still available, Congress voted to extend the program just as it was expiring, setting a new date of Aug. 8.
The public may never know the identity of more than 80% of the nearly 5 million beneficiaries to date because the administration has refused to release details on loans under $150,000 — which accounts for the vast majority of borrowers. That secrecy spurred an open-records lawsuit by a group of news organizations, including The Associated Press.
Includes reporting by Reuters, The Associated Press and the Post-Dispatch.
