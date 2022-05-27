 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Just one lane of eastbound I-44 near Eureka to be open this weekend

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Emergency repairs on eastbound Interstate 44 near Eureka could cause delays for drivers this weekend, Missouri transportation officials warned.

Only one lane of eastbound I-44 will be available in the area of the Meramec River near Eureka, the Missouri Department of Transportation said. The lane restrictions are expected to remain throughout the Memorial Day weekend.

Two right lanes have been closed while crews conduct an emergency bridge expansion joint repair, MoDOT officials said. 

The work is expected to cause significant delays on a weekend when both the St. Louis Blues and the Cardinals are hosting home games, MoDOT officials said.

