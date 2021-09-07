Kampsville Ferry shutting down through end of month in Green and Calhoun counties

KAMPSVILLE — The Kampsville Ferry that carries drivers over the Illinois River in Greene and Calhoun counties will be shut down for a couple of weeks beginning Monday.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said the ferry shutdown was necessary to construct new roadway ramps on both sides of the river, and is part of ongoing work at the site in Kampsville.

Detours will be marked for drivers who would otherwise take the ferry, which carries Illinois Route 108 across the river to connect to Illinois Route 100, transportation officials said.

For westbound traffic on Illinois 108: At Eldred, go south on South Hillview/Eldred Road to westbound Illinois 16/100, and then take northbound Illinois 100 to Kampsville.

For eastbound traffic on Illinois 108: At Kampsville, go south on Illinois 100 to eastbound Illinois 16/100, and then take South Hillview/Eldred Road northbound to Eldred.

The ferry will remain closed through Sept. 30, transportation officials said. Once the ferry reopens, construction is planned for the office parking lot. The overall project should be complete next summer.

