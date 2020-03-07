1 killed, 2 children hurt in two-vehicle wreck in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A car crash left a woman dead and two children injured late Saturday afternoon near Riverview Drive and Scranton Avenue in north St. Louis, police said.
The two-vehicle wreck happened shortly before 6 p.m. One child had already been taken to a hospital with serious injuries before police arrived. The second child, a boy, complained of abdominal pain and was taken to a hospital.
The St. Louis Police Department's accident-reconstruction unit was called to investigate.
No further details were available late Saturday. Riverview Drive has been the site of multiple fatal car wrecks in the past several years.