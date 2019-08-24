Subscribe for 99¢
ST. LOUIS   —  Police reported four people were killed in the city Saturday, including three found dead together in the Downtown West neighborhood.

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old male survived a gunshot to the face in a separate incident.

Two males and a female and were found dead in an apartment in the 700 block of North 21st Street around 6:30 p.m. Two were shot and one was stabbed. 

A female was shot in the head and killed around 2:30 p.m. A call about the shooting was made near Grand Avenue and Interstate 70, but the woman was found a few miles away in the 5000 block of Wren Avenue in the Mark Twain neighborhood.

The teen was shot in the face around 6:40 p.m. at Grand and Natural Bridge avenues.

No other details were available from police.

