ST. LOUIS — Police reported four people were killed in the city Saturday, including three found dead together in the Downtown West neighborhood.
Meanwhile, a 16-year-old male survived a gunshot to the face in a separate incident.
Two males and a female and were found dead in an apartment in the 700 block of North 21st Street around 6:30 p.m. Two were shot and one was stabbed.
A female was shot in the head and killed around 2:30 p.m. A call about the shooting was made near Grand Avenue and Interstate 70, but the woman was found a few miles away in the 5000 block of Wren Avenue in the Mark Twain neighborhood.
The teen was shot in the face around 6:40 p.m. at Grand and Natural Bridge avenues.
No other details were available from police.